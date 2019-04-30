New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Dienstag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 189,49 -0,72 -0,38% 190,21 American Express 117,23 0,47 0,40% 116,76 Apple 200,67 -3,94 -1,93% 204,61 Boeing 377,69 -1,36 -0,36% 379,05 Caterpillar 139,42 0,40 0,29% 139,02 Chevron 120,06 2,34 1,99% 117,72 Cisco 55,94 -0,19 -0,34% 56,13 Coca Cola 49,06 0,64 1,32% 48,42 Dow Inc. 56,73 1,23 2,22% 55,50 Exxon 80,28 0,31 0,39% 79,97 General Electric 205,92 -1,00 -0,48% 206,92 Goldman Sachs 203,70 1,54 0,76% 202,16 Home Depot 51,04 -0,07 -0,14% 51,11 Intel 140,27 1,22 0,88% 139,05 IBM 141,20 1,36 0,97% 139,84 Johnson & Johnson 116,05 -0,07 -0,06% 116,12 JPMorgan 197,57 0,45 0,23% 197,12 McDonalds 78,71 1,93 2,51% 76,78 Merck 130,62 0,85 0,66% 129,77 Microsoft 87,83 -0,43 -0,49% 88,26 Nike 40,61 1,02 2,58% 39,59 Pfizer 106,48 1,70 1,62% 104,78 Procter & Gamble 143,75 2,29 1,62% 141,46 The Travelers 233,07 -4,38 -1,84% 237,45 United Health 142,63 0,51 0,36% 142,12 United Technologies 164,43 0,28 0,17% 164,15 Visa 57,19 0,35 0,62% 56,84 Verizon 53,57 0,01 0,02% 53,56 Wal-Mart 102,84 1,28 1,26% 101,56 Walt Disney 136,97 -2,33 -1,67% 139,30 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1199,49 -96,71 -7,46% 1296,20 Altria 54,33 0,82 1,53% 53,51 AT&T 30,95 0,07 0,23% 30,88 Citigroup 70,70 -0,33 -0,46% 71,03 Oracle 55,33 0,25 0,45% 55,08 Pepsico 128,05 1,36 1,07% 126,69 ~

