New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 186,07 -3,44 -1,82% 189,51 American Express 117,02 -0,21 -0,18% 117,23 Apple 210,52 9,85 4,91% 200,67 Boeing 376,80 -0,89 -0,24% 377,69 Caterpillar 138,15 -1,27 -0,91% 139,42 Chevron 117,81 -2,25 -1,87% 120,06 Cisco 55,58 -0,37 -0,66% 55,95 Coca Cola 48,59 -0,47 -0,96% 49,06 Dow Inc. 56,13 -0,60 -1,06% 56,73 Exxon 78,67 -1,61 -2,01% 80,28 General Electric 204,73 -1,19 -0,58% 205,92 Goldman Sachs 198,80 -4,90 -2,41% 203,70 Home Depot 50,76 -0,28 -0,55% 51,04 Intel 140,56 0,29 0,21% 140,27 IBM 141,95 0,75 0,53% 141,20 Johnson & Johnson 115,13 -0,92 -0,79% 116,05 JPMorgan 194,17 -3,40 -1,72% 197,57 McDonalds 78,72 0,01 0,01% 78,71 Merck 127,88 -2,72 -2,08% 130,60 Microsoft 85,90 -1,93 -2,20% 87,83 Nike 40,77 0,16 0,39% 40,61 Pfizer 104,93 -1,55 -1,46% 106,48 Procter & Gamble 143,08 -0,67 -0,47% 143,75 The Travelers 231,95 -1,12 -0,48% 233,07 United Health 141,58 -1,03 -0,72% 142,61 United Technologies 162,79 -1,64 -1,00% 164,43 Visa 56,52 -0,67 -1,17% 57,19 Verizon 53,68 0,11 0,21% 53,57 Wal-Mart 101,36 -1,48 -1,44% 102,84 Walt Disney 136,38 -0,59 -0,43% 136,97 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1173,32 -25,64 -2,14% 1198,96 Altria 53,39 -0,94 -1,73% 54,33 AT&T 30,79 -0,17 -0,55% 30,96 Citigroup 69,96 -0,74 -1,05% 70,70 Oracle 54,88 -0,45 -0,81% 55,33 Pepsico 127,24 -0,81 -0,63% 128,05 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA342 2019-05-01/22:21