Die zehn größten Kursgewinner und -verlierer des Tages

Wien (APA) - Die zehn größten Kursgewinner vom Donnerstag:
~ 1. CA Immo +3,36 Prozent 2. AT&S +2,20 Prozent 3. Valneva +1,35 Prozent 4. EVN +1,20 Prozent 5. Erste Group +1,09 Prozent 6. Raiffeisen Bank International +0,97 Prozent 7. AG +0,96 Prozent 8. Immofinanz +0,74 Prozent 9. Wienerberger +0,59 Prozent 10. Mayr-Melnhof +0,52 Prozent ~ Die zehn größten Kursverlierer vom Donnerstag:
~ 1. Andritz -11,01 Prozent 2. Zumtobel -5,13 Prozent 3. Do & Co -2,92 Prozent 4. HTI -2,86 Prozent 5. Palfinger -2,75 Prozent 6. Wolford -2,63 Prozent 7. FACC -2,19 Prozent 8. Polytec -2,14 Prozent 9. Porr -2,11 Prozent 10. Verbund -1,72 Prozent ~