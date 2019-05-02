New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Donnerstag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow-Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 184,75 -1,32 -0,71% 186,07 American Express 117,25 0,23 0,20% 117,02 Apple 209,15 -1,37 -0,65% 210,52 Boeing 375,80 -1,00 -0,27% 376,80 Caterpillar 135,17 -2,98 -2,16% 138,15 Chevron 116,38 -1,43 -1,21% 117,81 Cisco 54,94 -0,64 -1,15% 55,58 Coca Cola 48,39 -0,20 -0,41% 48,59 Dow Inc. 52,70 -3,43 -6,11% 56,13 Exxon 77,29 -1,38 -1,75% 78,67 General Electric 204,99 0,26 0,13% 204,73 Goldman Sachs 201,01 2,21 1,11% 198,80 Home Depot 50,55 -0,21 -0,41% 50,76 Intel 139,59 -0,97 -0,69% 140,56 IBM 141,28 -0,67 -0,47% 141,95 Johnson & Johnson 115,41 0,25 0,22% 115,16 JPMorgan 194,61 0,44 0,23% 194,17 McDonalds 79,52 0,80 1,02% 78,72 Merck 126,21 -1,67 -1,31% 127,88 Microsoft 85,27 -0,63 -0,73% 85,90 Nike 41,01 0,24 0,59% 40,77 Pfizer 105,56 0,63 0,60% 104,93 Procter & Gamble 142,70 -0,38 -0,27% 143,08 The Travelers 232,45 0,50 0,22% 231,95 United Health 139,80 -1,78 -1,26% 141,58 United Technologies 161,12 -1,67 -1,03% 162,79 Visa 56,99 0,47 0,83% 56,52 Verizon 53,79 0,11 0,20% 53,68 Wal-Mart 101,15 -0,21 -0,21% 101,36 Walt Disney 134,14 -2,24 -1,64% 136,38 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1166,51 -6,81 -0,58% 1173,32 Altria 53,16 -0,23 -0,43% 53,39 AT&T 30,62 -0,17 -0,55% 30,79 Citigroup 70,36 0,40 0,57% 69,96 Oracle 54,60 -0,28 -0,51% 54,88 Pepsico 126,83 -0,41 -0,32% 127,24 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA518 2019-05-02/22:25