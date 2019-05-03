New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Freitag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):
Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:
~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 185,22 0,47 0,25% 184,75 American Express 119,35 2,10 1,79% 117,25 Apple 211,75 2,60 1,24% 209,15 Boeing 376,46 0,66 0,18% 375,80 Caterpillar 139,06 3,89 2,88% 135,17 Chevron 117,27 0,89 0,76% 116,38 Cisco 54,94 0,00 0,00% 54,94 Coca Cola 48,72 0,33 0,68% 48,39 Dow Inc. 53,30 0,60 1,14% 52,70 Exxon 77,47 0,18 0,23% 77,29 General Electric 207,52 2,53 1,23% 204,99 Goldman Sachs 200,56 -0,45 -0,22% 201,01 Home Depot 51,75 1,20 2,37% 50,55 Intel 140,25 0,66 0,47% 139,59 IBM 142,01 0,73 0,52% 141,28 Johnson & Johnson 116,12 0,71 0,62% 115,41 JPMorgan 197,52 2,91 1,50% 194,61 McDonalds 80,00 0,48 0,60% 79,52 Merck 128,90 2,69 2,13% 126,21 Microsoft 85,70 0,43 0,50% 85,27 Nike 41,39 0,38 0,93% 41,01 Pfizer 106,08 0,52 0,49% 105,56 Procter & Gamble 143,35 0,65 0,46% 142,70 The Travelers 231,95 -0,50 -0,22% 232,45 United Health 141,63 1,83 1,31% 139,80 United Technologies 162,04 0,92 0,57% 161,12 Visa 57,24 0,25 0,44% 56,99 Verizon 54,08 0,29 0,54% 53,79 Wal-Mart 102,08 0,93 0,92% 101,15 Walt Disney 134,33 0,19 0,14% 134,14 ~
Weitere Notierungen:
~ Alphabet 1.189,55 23,04 1,98% 1.166,51 Altria 53,76 0,60 1,13% 53,16 AT&T 30,70 0,08 0,26% 30,62 Citigroup 70,67 0,31 0,44% 70,36 Oracle 54,79 0,19 0,35% 54,60 Pepsico 127,67 0,84 0,66% 126,83 ~
~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA526 2019-05-03/22:35