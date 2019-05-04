Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 4 - England/zwei Arnautovic-Tore

London (APA) - Fußball-Ergebnisse England mit Tabelle - Premier League - 37. Runde:
~ Freitag, 03.05.2019 Everton - Burnley 2:0 (2:0) Samstag, 04.05.2019 Bournemouth - Tottenham Hotspur 1:0 (0:0) West Ham - Southampton 3:0 (1:0) West Ham: Arnautovic spielte durch, Tore zum 1:0/16. und 2:0/69.; Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Wolverhampton Wanderers - Fulham 1:0 (0:0) Cardiff City - Crystal Palace 18.30 Newcastle United - Liverpool 20.45 Sonntag, 05.05.2019 Chelsea - Watford 15.00 Huddersfield - Manchester United 15.00 Arsenal - Brighton and Hove Albion 17.30 Montag, 06.05.2019 Manchester City - Leicester City 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Manchester City 36 30 2 4 90:22 68 92 2. Liverpool 36 28 7 1 84:20 64 91 3. Tottenham Hotspur 37 23 1 13 65:38 27 70 4. Chelsea 36 20 8 8 60:39 21 68 5. Arsenal 36 20 6 10 69:49 20 66 6. Manchester United 36 19 8 9 64:51 13 65 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 16 9 12 47:44 3 57 8. Everton 37 15 8 14 52:44 8 53 9. Leicester City 36 15 6 15 51:47 4 51 10. Watford 36 14 8 14 51:52 -1 50 11. West Ham 37 14 7 16 48:54 -6 49 12. Bournemouth 37 13 6 18 54:65 -11 45 13. Crystal Palace 36 12 7 17 43:48 -5 43 14. Newcastle United 36 11 9 16 36:45 -9 42 15. Burnley 37 11 7 19 44:65 -21 40 16. Southampton 37 9 11 17 44:64 -20 38 17. Brighton and Hove Albion 36 9 8 19 33:55 -22 35 18. Cardiff City 36 9 4 23 30:66 -36 31 19. Fulham 37 7 5 25 34:77 -43 26 + 20. Huddersfield 36 3 5 28 20:74 -54 14 + ~ ~ + = Absteiger ~