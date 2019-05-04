Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 5 - Spanien

Madrid (APA) - Fußball-Ergebnisse Spanien mit Tabelle - La Liga - 36. Runde:
~ Freitag, 03.05.2019 FC Sevilla - Leganes 0:3 (0:2) Sevilla: ohne Wöber (verletzt) Samstag, 04.05.2019 Levante - Rayo Vallecano 4:1 (2:0) Espanyol Barcelona - Atletico Madrid 3:0 (1:0) Alaves - Real Sociedad 18.30 Celta de Vigo - FC Barcelona 20.45 Sonntag, 05.05.2019 Getafe - Girona 12.00 Eibar - Betis Sevilla 14.00 Real Madrid - Villarreal 16.15 Real Valladolid - Athletic Bilbao 18.30 Huesca - Valencia 20.45 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 35 25 8 2 86:32 54 83 * 2. Atletico Madrid 36 22 8 6 52:26 26 74 3. Real Madrid 35 20 5 10 59:39 20 65 4. Getafe 35 14 13 8 44:31 13 55 5. FC Sevilla 36 16 7 13 59:46 13 55 6. Valencia 35 12 16 7 40:32 8 52 7. Athletic Bilbao 35 12 14 9 38:41 -3 50 8. Espanyol Barcelona 36 12 11 13 44:50 -6 47 9. Alaves 35 12 11 12 36:45 -9 47 10. Leganes 36 11 12 13 36:39 -3 45 11. Real Sociedad 35 11 11 13 41:43 -2 44 12. Betis Sevilla 35 12 8 15 40:50 -10 44 13. Eibar 35 10 13 12 43:47 -4 43 14. Villarreal 35 9 13 13 44:47 -3 40 15. Levante 36 10 10 16 55:63 -8 40 16. Celta de Vigo 35 9 10 16 48:57 -9 37 17. Girona 35 9 10 16 35:47 -12 37 18. Real Valladolid 35 8 11 16 29:48 -19 35 19. Rayo Vallecano 36 8 7 21 38:66 -28 31 20. Huesca 35 6 12 17 38:56 -18 30 ~ ~ * = Meister ~