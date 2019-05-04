Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 7 - GER, ENG, ESP, ITA

Berlin/London (APA) - Fußball-Ergebnisse mit Tabellen:
Deutschland - Bundesliga - 32. Runde:
~ Freitag, 03.05.2019 FSV Mainz 05 - RB Leipzig 3:3 (1:2) Mainz: Onisiwo bis 45. mit Tor zum 1:2/43., ohne Mwene (verletzt); Leipzig: Laimer bis 70., Ilsanker Ersatz, ohne Sabitzer (muskuläre Probleme) Samstag, 04.05.2019 Borussia Mönchengladbach - 1899 Hoffenheim 2:2 (0:1) Hoffenheim: Grillitsch spielte durch, Posch bis 67., Baumgartner nicht im Kader Hertha BSC Berlin - VfB Stuttgart 3:1 (2:0) Hertha: Lazaro spielte durch Bayern München - Hannover 96 3:1 (2:0) Bayern: Alaba bis 88.; Hannover: Wimmer ab 69., Sahin-Radlinger Ersatz VfL Wolfsburg - 1. FC Nürnberg 2:0 (1:0) Wolfsburg: Pervan im Tor; Nürnberg: Margreitter ab 73., Jäger nicht im Kader Werder Bremen - Borussia Dortmund 2:2 (0:2) Bremen: Friedl spielte durch, Harnik Ersatz Sonntag, 05.05.2019 Schalke 04 - FC Augsburg 13.30 SC Freiburg - Fortuna Düsseldorf 15.30 Bayer Leverkusen - Eintracht Frankfurt 18.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Bayern München 32 23 5 4 83:31 52 74 2. Borussia Dortmund 32 21 7 4 76:42 34 70 3. RB Leipzig 32 19 8 5 62:27 35 65 4. Eintracht Frankfurt 31 15 9 7 58:35 23 54 5. Borussia Mönchengladbach 32 15 7 10 51:40 11 52 6. VfL Wolfsburg 32 15 7 10 54:46 8 52 7. 1899 Hoffenheim 32 13 12 7 68:47 21 51 8. Bayer Leverkusen 31 16 3 12 57:49 8 51 9. Werder Bremen 32 12 11 9 55:48 7 47 10. Hertha BSC Berlin 32 10 10 12 44:49 -5 40 11. Fortuna Düsseldorf 31 12 4 15 44:60 -16 40 12. FSV Mainz 05 32 10 7 15 40:55 -15 37 13. SC Freiburg 31 7 11 13 40:56 -16 32 14. FC Augsburg 31 8 7 16 47:59 -12 31 15. Schalke 04 31 8 6 17 36:54 -18 30 16. VfB Stuttgart 32 6 6 20 29:70 -41 24 17. 1. FC Nürnberg 32 3 10 19 25:59 -34 19 18. Hannover 96 32 4 6 22 27:69 -42 18 ~ England - Premier League - 37. Runde:
~ Freitag, 03.05.2019 Everton - Burnley 2:0 (2:0) Samstag, 04.05.2019 Bournemouth - Tottenham Hotspur 1:0 (0:0) West Ham - Southampton 3:0 (1:0) West Ham: Arnautovic spielte durch, Tore zum 1:0/16. und 2:0/69.; Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Wolverhampton Wanderers - Fulham 1:0 (0:0) Cardiff City - Crystal Palace 2:3 (1:2) Newcastle United - Liverpool 20.45 Sonntag, 05.05.2019 Chelsea - Watford 15.00 Huddersfield - Manchester United 15.00 Arsenal - Brighton and Hove Albion 17.30 Montag, 06.05.2019 Manchester City - Leicester City 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Manchester City 36 30 2 4 90:22 68 92 2. Liverpool 36 28 7 1 84:20 64 91 3. Tottenham Hotspur 37 23 1 13 65:38 27 70 4. Chelsea 36 20 8 8 60:39 21 68 5. Arsenal 36 20 6 10 69:49 20 66 6. Manchester United 36 19 8 9 64:51 13 65 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 16 9 12 47:44 3 57 8. Everton 37 15 8 14 52:44 8 53 9. Leicester City 36 15 6 15 51:47 4 51 10. Watford 36 14 8 14 51:52 -1 50 11. West Ham 37 14 7 16 48:54 -6 49 12. Crystal Palace 37 13 7 17 46:50 -4 46 13. Bournemouth 37 13 6 18 54:65 -11 45 14. Newcastle United 36 11 9 16 36:45 -9 42 15. Burnley 37 11 7 19 44:65 -21 40 16. Southampton 37 9 11 17 44:64 -20 38 17. Brighton and Hove Albion 36 9 8 19 33:55 -22 35 18. Cardiff City 37 9 4 24 32:69 -37 31 + 19. Fulham 37 7 5 25 34:77 -43 26 + 20. Huddersfield 36 3 5 28 20:74 -54 14 + ~ ~ + = Absteiger ~ Spanien - La Liga - 36. Runde:
~ Freitag, 03.05.2019 FC Sevilla - Leganes 0:3 (0:2) Sevilla: ohne Wöber (verletzt) Samstag, 04.05.2019 Levante - Rayo Vallecano 4:1 (2:0) Espanyol Barcelona - Atletico Madrid 3:0 (1:0) Alaves - Real Sociedad 0:1 (0:1) Celta de Vigo - FC Barcelona 20.45 Sonntag, 05.05.2019 Getafe - Girona 12.00 Eibar - Betis Sevilla 14.00 Real Madrid - Villarreal 16.15 Real Valladolid - Athletic Bilbao 18.30 Huesca - Valencia 20.45 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 35 25 8 2 86:32 54 83 * 2. Atletico Madrid 36 22 8 6 52:26 26 74 3. Real Madrid 35 20 5 10 59:39 20 65 4. Getafe 35 14 13 8 44:31 13 55 5. FC Sevilla 36 16 7 13 59:46 13 55 6. Valencia 35 12 16 7 40:32 8 52 7. Athletic Bilbao 35 12 14 9 38:41 -3 50 8. Real Sociedad 36 12 11 13 42:43 -1 47 9. Espanyol Barcelona 36 12 11 13 44:50 -6 47 10. Alaves 36 12 11 13 36:46 -10 47 11. Leganes 36 11 12 13 36:39 -3 45 12. Betis Sevilla 35 12 8 15 40:50 -10 44 13. Eibar 35 10 13 12 43:47 -4 43 14. Villarreal 35 9 13 13 44:47 -3 40 15. Levante 36 10 10 16 55:63 -8 40 16. Celta de Vigo 35 9 10 16 48:57 -9 37 17. Girona 35 9 10 16 35:47 -12 37 18. Real Valladolid 35 8 11 16 29:48 -19 35 19. Rayo Vallecano 36 8 7 21 38:66 -28 31 20. Huesca 35 6 12 17 38:56 -18 30 ~ ~ * = Meister ~ Italien - Serie A - 35. Runde:
~ Freitag, 03.05.2019 Juventus Turin - Torino 1:1 (0:1) Samstag, 04.05.2019 Chievo Verona - SPAL Ferrara 0:4 (0:1) Udinese - Inter Mailand 20.30 Sonntag, 05.05.2019 Empoli - ACF Fiorentina 12.30 Lazio Rom - Atalanta Bergamo 15.00 FC Parma - Sampdoria Genua 15.00 US Sassuolo - Frosinone 15.00 Genoa - AS Roma 18.00 SSC Napoli - Cagliari 20.30 Montag, 06.05.2019 AC Milan - Bologna 20.30 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Juventus Turin 35 28 5 2 69:25 44 89 * 2. SSC Napoli 34 21 7 6 64:30 34 70 3. Inter Mailand 34 18 8 8 52:28 24 62 4. Atalanta Bergamo 34 17 8 9 68:42 26 59 5. AS Roma 34 16 10 8 61:46 15 58 6. Torino 35 14 15 6 45:30 15 57 7. AC Milan 34 15 11 8 47:33 14 56 8. Lazio Rom 34 16 7 11 49:36 13 55 9. Sampdoria Genua 34 14 6 14 54:46 8 48 10. SPAL Ferrara 35 11 9 15 39:48 -9 42 11. US Sassuolo 34 9 14 11 48:52 -4 41 12. Cagliari 34 10 10 14 32:47 -15 40 13. ACF Fiorentina 34 8 16 10 47:42 5 40 14. Bologna 34 9 10 15 37:48 -11 37 15. FC Parma 34 9 10 15 35:52 -17 37 16. Genoa 34 8 11 15 36:53 -17 35 17. Udinese 34 8 9 17 31:49 -18 33 18. Empoli 34 7 8 19 43:66 -23 29 19. Frosinone 34 5 8 21 26:62 -36 23 20. Chievo Verona 35 2 12 21 25:73 -48 15 + ~ ~ * = Meister + = Absteiger ~