Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 4 - ESP/Eibar siegte

Madrid (APA) - Spanien - La Liga - 36. Runde:
~ Freitag, 03.05.2019 FC Sevilla - Leganes 0:3 (0:2) Sevilla: ohne Wöber (verletzt) Samstag, 04.05.2019 Levante - Rayo Vallecano 4:1 (2:0) Espanyol Barcelona - Atletico Madrid 3:0 (1:0) Alaves - Real Sociedad 0:1 (0:1) Celta de Vigo - FC Barcelona 2:0 (0:0) Sonntag, 05.05.2019 Getafe - Girona 2:0 (1:0) Eibar - Betis Sevilla 1:0 (1:0) Real Madrid - Villarreal 16.15 Real Valladolid - Athletic Bilbao 18.30 Huesca - Valencia 20.45 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 36 25 8 3 86:34 52 83 * 2. Atletico Madrid 36 22 8 6 52:26 26 74 3. Real Madrid 35 20 5 10 59:39 20 65 4. Getafe 36 15 13 8 46:31 15 58 5. FC Sevilla 36 16 7 13 59:46 13 55 6. Valencia 35 12 16 7 40:32 8 52 7. Athletic Bilbao 35 12 14 9 38:41 -3 50 8. Real Sociedad 36 12 11 13 42:43 -1 47 9. Espanyol Barcelona 36 12 11 13 44:50 -6 47 10. Alaves 36 12 11 13 36:46 -10 47 11. Eibar 36 11 13 12 44:47 -3 46 12. Leganes 36 11 12 13 36:39 -3 45 13. Betis Sevilla 36 12 8 16 40:51 -11 44 14. Celta de Vigo 36 10 10 16 50:57 -7 40 15. Villarreal 35 9 13 13 44:47 -3 40 16. Levante 36 10 10 16 55:63 -8 40 17. Girona 36 9 10 17 35:49 -14 37 18. Real Valladolid 35 8 11 16 29:48 -19 35 19. Rayo Vallecano 36 8 7 21 38:66 -28 31 20. Huesca 35 6 12 17 38:56 -18 30 ~ ~ * = Meister ~