New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Montag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 183,04 -2,18 -1,18% 185,22 American Express 119,34 -0,01 -0,01% 119,35 Apple 208,57 -3,18 -1,50% 211,75 Boeing 371,60 -4,86 -1,29% 376,46 Caterpillar 136,76 -2,30 -1,65% 139,06 Chevron 118,40 1,13 0,96% 117,27 Cisco 54,59 -0,35 -0,64% 54,94 Coca Cola 48,47 -0,25 -0,51% 48,72 Dow Inc. 53,46 0,16 0,30% 53,30 Exxon 77,13 -0,34 -0,44% 77,47 General Electric 206,43 -1,09 -0,53% 207,52 Goldman Sachs 199,63 -0,93 -0,46% 200,56 Home Depot 51,22 -0,53 -1,02% 51,75 Intel 140,38 0,13 0,09% 140,25 IBM 142,09 0,08 0,06% 142,01 Johnson & Johnson 115,09 -1,03 -0,89% 116,12 JPMorgan 198,90 1,38 0,70% 197,52 McDonalds 79,48 -0,52 -0,65% 80,00 Merck 128,15 -0,75 -0,58% 128,90 Microsoft 83,57 -2,13 -2,49% 85,70 Nike 41,65 0,26 0,63% 41,39 Pfizer 105,68 -0,40 -0,38% 106,08 Procter & Gamble 143,43 0,08 0,06% 143,35 The Travelers 240,50 8,55 3,69% 231,95 United Health 140,20 -1,43 -1,01% 141,63 United Technologies 162,28 0,24 0,15% 162,04 Visa 56,91 -0,33 -0,58% 57,24 Verizon 53,92 -0,16 -0,30% 54,08 Wal-Mart 102,46 0,38 0,37% 102,08 Walt Disney 135,00 0,67 0,50% 134,33 Weitere Notierungen: Alphabet 1193,58 4,03 0,34% 1189,55 Altria 53,53 -0,23 -0,43% 53,76 AT&T 30,59 -0,11 -0,36% 30,70 Citigroup 70,41 -0,26 -0,37% 70,67 Oracle 54,85 0,06 0,11% 54,79 Pepsico 127,27 -0,40 -0,31% 127,67 ~

