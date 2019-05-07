New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Dienstag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow-Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 179,12 -3,92 -2,14% 183,04 American Express 118,22 -1,12 -0,94% 119,34 Apple 202,86 -5,62 -2,70% 208,48 Boeing 357,23 -14,37 -3,87% 371,60 Caterpillar 133,67 -3,09 -2,26% 136,76 Chevron 118,27 -0,13 -0,11% 118,40 Cisco 53,44 -1,15 -2,11% 54,59 Coca Cola 48,00 -0,47 -0,97% 48,47 Dow Inc. 52,95 -0,51 -0,95% 53,46 Exxon 76,72 -0,41 -0,53% 77,13 General Electric 202,63 -3,80 -1,84% 206,43 Goldman Sachs 194,77 -4,86 -2,43% 199,63 Home Depot 50,48 -0,74 -1,44% 51,22 Intel 137,64 -2,74 -1,95% 140,38 IBM 139,97 -2,12 -1,49% 142,09 Johnson & Johnson 113,21 -1,88 -1,63% 115,09 JPMorgan 198,04 -0,86 -0,43% 198,90 McDonalds 77,90 -1,58 -1,99% 79,48 Merck 125,52 -2,63 -2,05% 128,15 Microsoft 82,54 -1,03 -1,23% 83,57 Nike 40,83 -0,82 -1,97% 41,65 Pfizer 104,70 -0,98 -0,93% 105,68 Procter & Gamble 141,71 -1,72 -1,20% 143,43 The Travelers 238,05 -2,45 -1,02% 240,50 United Health 135,44 -4,76 -3,40% 140,20 United Technologies 160,21 -2,07 -1,28% 162,28 Visa 56,63 -0,28 -0,49% 56,91 Verizon 52,91 -1,01 -1,87% 53,92 Wal-Mart 101,30 -1,16 -1,13% 102,46 Walt Disney 133,44 -1,56 -1,16% 135,00 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1178,86 -14,60 -1,22% 1193,46 Altria 52,94 -0,59 -1,10% 53,53 AT&T 30,53 -0,06 -0,20% 30,59 Citigroup 68,16 -2,25 -3,20% 70,41 Oracle 54,00 -0,85 -1,55% 54,85 Pepsico 125,98 -1,29 -1,01% 127,27 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA543 2019-05-07/22:32