New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 178,59 -0,53 -0,30% 179,12 American Express 117,49 -0,73 -0,62% 118,22 Apple 202,90 0,04 0,02% 202,86 Boeing 359,75 2,52 0,71% 357,23 Caterpillar 131,95 -1,72 -1,29% 133,67 Chevron 117,50 -0,77 -0,65% 118,27 Cisco 53,47 0,02 0,04% 53,45 Coca Cola 47,85 -0,15 -0,31% 48,00 Dow Inc. 31,68 -0,46 -1,43% 32,14 Exxon 76,84 0,12 0,16% 76,72 General Electric 10,16 0,05 0,49% 10,11 Goldman Sachs 200,95 -1,68 -0,83% 202,63 Home Depot 195,17 0,40 0,21% 194,77 Intel 49,24 -1,24 -2,46% 50,48 IBM 138,00 0,36 0,26% 137,64 Johnson & Johnson 139,79 -0,18 -0,13% 139,97 JPMorgan 112,61 -0,60 -0,53% 113,21 McDonalds 198,03 -0,01 -0,01% 198,04 Merck 78,18 0,28 0,36% 77,90 Microsoft 125,51 -0,01 -0,01% 125,52 Nike 82,77 0,23 0,28% 82,54 Pfizer 40,95 0,12 0,29% 40,83 Procter & Gamble 105,07 0,37 0,35% 104,70 The Travelers 141,53 -0,18 -0,13% 141,71 United Health 239,15 1,10 0,46% 238,05 United Technologies 137,07 1,63 1,20% 135,44 Visa 160,76 0,55 0,34% 160,21 Verizon 56,38 -0,25 -0,44% 56,63 Wal-Mart 100,30 -1,00 -0,99% 101,30 Walt Disney 134,99 1,55 1,16% 133,44 ~ Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1170,78 -8,08 -0,69% 1178,86 Altria 51,96 -0,98 -1,85% 52,94 AT&T 30,30 -0,23 -0,75% 30,53 Citigroup 68,22 0,06 0,09% 68,16 Oracle 53,99 -0,01 -0,02% 54,00 Pepsico 126,02 0,04 0,03% 125,98 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA580 2019-05-08/22:29