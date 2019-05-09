New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Donnerstag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow-Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 175,28 -3,31 -1,85% 178,59 American Express 117,26 -0,23 -0,20% 117,49 Apple 200,72 -2,18 -1,07% 202,90 Boeing 354,13 -5,62 -1,56% 359,75 Caterpillar 131,20 -0,75 -0,57% 131,95 Chevron 121,19 3,69 3,14% 117,50 Cisco 52,92 -0,55 -1,03% 53,47 Coca Cola 47,40 -0,45 -0,94% 47,85 Dow Inc. 52,93 0,45 0,86% 52,48 Exxon 76,77 -0,07 -0,09% 76,84 General Electric 201,63 0,68 0,34% 200,95 Goldman Sachs 194,58 -0,59 -0,30% 195,17 Home Depot 46,62 -2,62 -5,32% 49,24 Intel 135,34 -2,66 -1,93% 138,00 IBM 138,73 -1,06 -0,76% 139,79 Johnson & Johnson 112,52 -0,09 -0,08% 112,61 JPMorgan 197,73 -0,30 -0,15% 198,03 McDonalds 78,33 0,15 0,19% 78,18 Merck 125,50 -0,01 -0,01% 125,51 Microsoft 82,98 0,21 0,25% 82,77 Nike 40,64 -0,31 -0,76% 40,95 Pfizer 104,24 -0,83 -0,79% 105,07 Procter & Gamble 141,83 0,30 0,21% 141,53 The Travelers 237,97 -1,18 -0,49% 239,15 United Health 136,86 -0,21 -0,15% 137,07 United Technologies 159,81 -0,95 -0,59% 160,76 Visa 56,48 0,10 0,18% 56,38 Verizon 53,56 0,06 0,11% 53,50 Wal-Mart 99,54 -0,76 -0,76% 100,30 Walt Disney 133,59 -1,40 -1,04% 134,99 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1167,97 -2,81 -0,24% 1170,78 Altria 51,99 0,03 0,06% 51,96 AT&T 30,38 0,08 0,26% 30,30 Citigroup 67,63 -0,59 -0,86% 68,22 Oracle 54,25 0,26 0,48% 53,99 Pepsico 126,05 0,03 0,02% 126,02 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA580 2019-05-09/22:28