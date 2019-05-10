New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Freitag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 175,86 0,58 0,33% 175,28 American Express 118,46 1,20 1,02% 117,26 Apple 197,18 -3,54 -1,76% 200,72 Boeing 354,67 0,54 0,15% 354,13 Caterpillar 131,34 0,14 0,11% 131,20 Chevron 121,99 0,80 0,66% 121,19 Cisco 53,36 0,44 0,83% 52,92 Coca Cola 48,19 0,79 1,67% 47,40 Dow Inc. 53,07 0,14 0,26% 52,93 Exxon 76,56 -0,21 -0,27% 76,77 General Electric 202,05 0,42 0,21% 201,63 Goldman Sachs 194,58 0,00 0,00% 194,58 Home Depot 46,20 -0,42 -0,90% 46,62 Intel 135,32 -0,02 -0,01% 135,34 IBM 139,05 0,32 0,23% 138,73 Johnson & Johnson 112,51 -0,01 -0,01% 112,52 JPMorgan 199,99 2,26 1,14% 197,73 McDonalds 78,19 -0,14 -0,18% 78,33 Merck 127,23 1,73 1,38% 125,50 Microsoft 83,95 0,97 1,17% 82,98 Nike 40,72 0,08 0,20% 40,64 Pfizer 106,01 1,77 1,70% 104,24 Procter & Gamble 143,96 2,13 1,50% 141,83 The Travelers 240,59 2,62 1,10% 237,97 United Health 137,17 0,31 0,23% 136,86 United Technologies 160,71 0,90 0,56% 159,81 Visa 56,91 0,43 0,76% 56,48 Verizon 53,42 -0,14 -0,26% 53,56 Wal-Mart 101,91 2,37 2,38% 99,54 Walt Disney 134,04 0,45 0,34% 133,59 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1.167,67 -0,30 -0,03% 1.167,97 Altria 52,11 0,12 0,23% 51,99 AT&T 30,62 0,24 0,79% 30,38 Citigroup 67,90 0,27 0,40% 67,63 Oracle 54,65 0,40 0,74% 54,25 Pepsico 128,01 1,96 1,55% 126,05 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA636 2019-05-10/22:39