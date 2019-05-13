New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Montag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):
Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:
~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 174,16 -1,70 -0,97% 175,86 American Express 115,90 -2,56 -2,16% 118,46 Apple 185,72 -11,46 -5,81% 197,18 Boeing 337,37 -17,30 -4,88% 354,67 Caterpillar 125,30 -6,04 -4,60% 131,34 Chevron 120,44 -1,55 -1,27% 121,99 Cisco 51,30 -2,06 -3,86% 53,36 Coca Cola 48,05 -0,14 -0,29% 48,19 Dow Inc. 50,95 -2,12 -3,99% 53,07 Exxon 75,71 -0,85 -1,11% 76,56 General Electric 194,97 -7,08 -3,50% 202,05 Goldman Sachs 190,34 -4,24 -2,18% 194,58 Home Depot 44,76 -1,44 -3,12% 46,20 Intel 131,42 -3,90 -2,88% 135,32 IBM 137,20 -1,85 -1,33% 139,05 Johnson & Johnson 109,45 -3,06 -2,72% 112,51 JPMorgan 199,03 -0,96 -0,48% 199,99 McDonalds 77,17 -1,02 -1,30% 78,19 Merck 123,34 -3,79 -2,98% 127,13 Microsoft 82,53 -1,42 -1,69% 83,95 Nike 40,57 -0,15 -0,37% 40,72 Pfizer 106,11 0,10 0,09% 106,01 Procter & Gamble 143,41 -0,55 -0,38% 143,96 The Travelers 239,55 -1,04 -0,43% 240,59 United Health 131,96 -5,21 -3,80% 137,17 United Technologies 157,33 -3,38 -2,10% 160,71 Visa 56,75 -0,16 -0,28% 56,91 Verizon 52,12 -1,30 -2,43% 53,42 Wal-Mart 99,89 -2,02 -1,98% 101,91 Walt Disney 131,34 -2,70 -2,01% 134,04 Weitere Notierungen: Alphabet 1136,59 -31,05 -2,66% 1167,64 Altria 51,45 -0,66 -1,27% 52,11 AT&T 30,47 -0,15 -0,49% 30,62 Citigroup 64,38 -3,52 -5,18% 67,90 Oracle 53,43 -1,22 -2,23% 54,65 Pepsico 127,16 -0,85 -0,66% 128,01 ~
