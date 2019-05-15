New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 174,12 -1,09 -0,62% 175,21 American Express 117,66 0,65 0,56% 117,01 Apple 190,92 2,26 1,20% 188,66 Boeing 345,64 2,60 0,76% 343,04 Caterpillar 127,30 -0,17 -0,13% 127,47 Chevron 122,14 0,50 0,41% 121,64 Cisco 52,44 0,42 0,81% 52,02 Coca Cola 49,18 0,49 1,01% 48,69 Dow Inc. 52,95 0,47 0,90% 52,48 Exxon 76,37 0,56 0,74% 75,81 General Electric 196,40 0,12 0,06% 196,28 Goldman Sachs 191,76 0,14 0,07% 191,62 Home Depot 45,62 0,45 1,00% 45,17 Intel 134,40 1,09 0,82% 133,31 IBM 136,91 0,09 0,07% 136,82 Johnson & Johnson 109,90 -0,42 -0,38% 110,32 JPMorgan 199,07 1,06 0,54% 198,01 McDonalds 77,55 0,13 0,17% 77,42 Merck 126,02 1,29 1,03% 124,73 Microsoft 84,01 0,34 0,41% 83,67 Nike 41,15 0,49 1,21% 40,66 Pfizer 106,70 1,10 1,04% 105,60 Procter & Gamble 146,52 0,81 0,56% 145,71 The Travelers 236,08 -0,35 -0,15% 236,43 United Health 133,98 0,00 0,00% 133,98 United Technologies 162,79 2,58 1,61% 160,21 Visa 56,81 0,26 0,46% 56,55 Verizon 52,74 0,16 0,30% 52,58 Wal-Mart 99,88 -0,41 -0,41% 100,29 Walt Disney 134,68 1,48 1,11% 133,20 ~

~ Alphabet 1170,80 45,94 4,08% 1124,86 Altria 52,13 0,24 0,46% 51,89 AT&T 31,25 0,16 0,51% 31,09 Citigroup 64,87 -0,39 -0,60% 65,26 Oracle 54,56 0,43 0,79% 54,13 Pepsico 129,35 1,94 1,52% 127,41 ~

