An den US-Börsen wurden am Donnerstag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 171,81 -2,31 -1,33% 174,12 American Express 119,84 2,18 1,85% 117,66 Apple 190,08 -0,84 -0,44% 190,92 Boeing 353,81 8,17 2,36% 345,64 Caterpillar 126,61 -0,69 -0,54% 127,30 Chevron 120,80 -1,34 -1,10% 122,14 Cisco 55,93 3,49 6,66% 52,44 Coca Cola 49,58 0,40 0,81% 49,18 Dow Inc. 52,98 0,03 0,06% 52,95 Exxon 76,36 -0,01 -0,01% 76,37 General Electric 199,14 2,74 1,40% 196,40 Goldman Sachs 192,38 0,62 0,32% 191,76 Home Depot 45,53 -0,09 -0,20% 45,62 Intel 135,88 1,48 1,10% 134,40 IBM 138,21 1,30 0,95% 136,91 Johnson & Johnson 111,31 1,41 1,28% 109,90 JPMorgan 199,99 0,92 0,46% 199,07 McDonalds 79,13 1,58 2,04% 77,55 Merck 128,96 2,94 2,33% 126,02 Microsoft 84,28 0,27 0,32% 84,01 Nike 41,64 0,49 1,19% 41,15 Pfizer 108,11 1,41 1,32% 106,70 Procter & Gamble 147,41 0,89 0,61% 146,52 The Travelers 236,79 0,71 0,30% 236,08 United Health 135,25 1,27 0,95% 133,98 United Technologies 164,87 2,08 1,28% 162,79 Visa 57,38 0,57 1,00% 56,81 Verizon 52,50 -0,24 -0,46% 52,74 Wal-Mart 101,31 1,43 1,43% 99,88 Walt Disney 135,50 0,82 0,61% 134,68 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1184,75 13,95 1,19% 1170,80 Altria 52,03 -0,10 -0,19% 52,13 AT&T 31,62 0,37 1,18% 31,25 Citigroup 65,98 1,11 1,71% 64,87 Oracle 54,64 0,08 0,15% 54,56 Pepsico 130,26 0,91 0,70% 129,35 ~

