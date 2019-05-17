New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Freitag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 169,09 -2,72 -1,58% 171,81 American Express 119,07 -0,77 -0,64% 119,84 Apple 189,00 -1,08 -0,57% 190,08 Boeing 355,02 1,21 0,34% 353,81 Caterpillar 122,76 -3,85 -3,04% 126,61 Chevron 120,52 -0,28 -0,23% 120,80 Cisco 56,35 0,42 0,75% 55,93 Coca Cola 49,20 -0,38 -0,77% 49,58 Dow Inc. 30,97 0,17 0,55% 30,80 Exxon 75,91 -0,45 -0,59% 76,36 General Electric 10,00 -0,13 -1,28% 10,13 Goldman Sachs 197,43 -1,71 -0,86% 199,14 Home Depot 192,58 0,20 0,10% 192,38 Intel 44,89 -0,64 -1,41% 45,53 IBM 134,32 -1,56 -1,15% 135,88 Johnson & Johnson 138,61 0,40 0,29% 138,21 JPMorgan 110,77 -0,54 -0,49% 111,31 McDonalds 199,22 -0,77 -0,39% 199,99 Merck 78,72 -0,41 -0,52% 79,13 Microsoft 128,07 -0,86 -0,67% 128,93 Nike 84,57 0,29 0,34% 84,28 Pfizer 41,47 -0,17 -0,41% 41,64 Procter & Gamble 107,45 -0,66 -0,61% 108,11 The Travelers 147,49 0,08 0,05% 147,41 United Health 241,38 4,59 1,94% 236,79 United Technologies 133,75 -1,50 -1,11% 135,25 Visa 164,09 -0,78 -0,47% 164,87 Verizon 58,09 0,71 1,24% 57,38 Wal-Mart 100,86 -0,45 -0,44% 101,31 Walt Disney 135,04 -0,46 -0,34% 135,50 Weitere Notierungen: Alphabet 1168,78 -15,72 -1,33% 1184,50 Altria 52,35 0,32 0,62% 52,03 AT&T 31,80 0,18 0,57% 31,62 Citigroup 65,07 -0,91 -1,38% 65,98 Oracle 54,50 -0,14 -0,26% 54,64 Pepsico 130,51 0,24 0,18% 130,27 ~

