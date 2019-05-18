Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 4 - Spanien/Valencia siegte

Madrid (APA) - Spanien - La Liga - 38. Runde:
~ Samstag, 18.05.2019 Levante - Atletico Madrid 2:2 (2:0) Espanyol Barcelona - Real Sociedad 2:0 (0:0) Getafe - Villarreal 2:2 (1:1) FC Sevilla - Athletic Bilbao 2:0 (1:0) Sevilla: ohne Wöber (verletzt) Real Valladolid - Valencia 0:2 (0:1) Alaves - Girona 20.45 Celta de Vigo - Rayo Vallecano 20.45 Huesca - Leganes 20.45 Sonntag, 19.05.2019 Real Madrid - Betis Sevilla 12.00 Eibar - FC Barcelona 16.15 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 37 26 8 3 88:34 54 86 * 2. Atletico Madrid 38 22 10 6 55:29 26 76 3. Real Madrid 37 21 5 11 63:44 19 68 4. Valencia 38 15 16 7 51:35 16 61 5. Getafe 38 15 14 9 48:35 13 59 6. FC Sevilla 38 17 8 13 62:47 15 59 7. Espanyol Barcelona 38 14 11 13 48:50 -2 53 8. Athletic Bilbao 38 13 14 11 41:45 -4 53 9. Real Sociedad 38 13 11 14 45:46 -1 50 10. Betis Sevilla 37 13 8 16 42:52 -10 47 11. Alaves 37 12 11 14 37:49 -12 47 12. Eibar 37 11 13 13 44:48 -4 46 13. Leganes 37 11 12 14 36:41 -5 45 14. Villarreal 38 10 14 14 49:52 -3 44 15. Levante 38 11 11 16 59:66 -7 44 16. Real Valladolid 38 10 11 17 32:51 -19 41 17. Celta de Vigo 37 10 10 17 51:60 -9 40 18. Girona 37 9 10 18 36:51 -15 37 19. Rayo Vallecano 37 8 7 22 39:68 -29 31 + 20. Huesca 37 6 12 19 41:64 -23 30 + ~ ~ * = Meister + = Absteiger ~