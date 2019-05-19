64. Song Contest: Die Lyrics des Siegersongs „Arcade“

Tel Aviv/Wien (APA) - Der Niederländer Duncan Laurence hat mit seiner Ballade „Arcade“ den 64. Eurovision Song Contest gewonnen. Im Folgenden der Text des Liedes:

ARCADE

A broken heart is all that‘s left

I‘m still fixing all the cracks

Lost a couple of pieces when

I carried it carried it carried it home

I‘m afraid of all I am

My mind feels like a foreign land

Silence ringing inside my head

Please carry me carry me carry me home

I‘ve spent all of the love I saved

We were always a losing game

Small town boy in a big arcade

I got addicted to a losing game

Oh, oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh oh

All I know, all I know

Loving you is a losing game

How many pennies in the slot

Giving us up didn‘t take a lot

I saw the end ‚for it begun

Still I carried I carried, I carry on

Oh, oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh oh

All I know, all I know

Loving you is a losing game

Oh, oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh oh

All I know, all I know

Loving you is a losing game

I don‘t need your games, game over

Get me off this rollercoaster

Oh, oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh oh

All I know, all I know

Loving you is a losing game

Oh, oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh oh

All I know, all I know

Loving you is a losing game

