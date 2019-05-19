64. Song Contest: Die Lyrics des Siegersongs „Arcade“

Tel Aviv/Wien (APA) - Der Niederländer Duncan Laurence hat mit seiner Ballade „Arcade“ den 64. Eurovision Song Contest gewonnen. Im Folgenden der Text des Liedes:
ARCADE
A broken heart is all that‘s left
I‘m still fixing all the cracks
Lost a couple of pieces when
I carried it carried it carried it home
I‘m afraid of all I am
My mind feels like a foreign land
Silence ringing inside my head
Please carry me carry me carry me home
I‘ve spent all of the love I saved
We were always a losing game
Small town boy in a big arcade
I got addicted to a losing game
Oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh oh
All I know, all I know
Loving you is a losing game
How many pennies in the slot
Giving us up didn‘t take a lot
I saw the end ‚for it begun
Still I carried I carried, I carry on
Oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh oh
All I know, all I know
Loving you is a losing game
Oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh oh
All I know, all I know
Loving you is a losing game
I don‘t need your games, game over
Get me off this rollercoaster
Oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh oh
All I know, all I know
Loving you is a losing game
Oh, oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh oh
All I know, all I know
Loving you is a losing game
(S E R V I C E - www.eurovision.tv)
~ WEB http://orf.at ~ APA018 2019-05-19/01:54