New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Montag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 166,25 -2,84 -1,68% 169,09 American Express 119,84 0,77 0,65% 119,07 Apple 183,01 -5,99 -3,17% 189,00 Boeing 352,79 -2,23 -0,63% 355,02 Caterpillar 122,43 -0,33 -0,27% 122,76 Chevron 120,84 0,32 0,27% 120,52 Cisco 56,00 -0,35 -0,62% 56,35 Coca Cola 48,85 -0,35 -0,71% 49,20 Dow Inc. 50,08 -0,72 -1,42% 50,80 Exxon 75,90 -0,01 -0,01% 75,91 General Electric 197,24 -0,19 -0,10% 197,43 Goldman Sachs 190,95 -1,63 -0,85% 192,58 Home Depot 43,56 -1,33 -2,96% 44,89 Intel 135,12 0,80 0,60% 134,32 IBM 138,42 -0,19 -0,14% 138,61 Johnson & Johnson 111,35 0,58 0,52% 110,77 JPMorgan 198,99 -0,23 -0,12% 199,22 McDonalds 78,88 0,16 0,20% 78,72 Merck 126,22 -1,85 -1,44% 128,07 Microsoft 82,85 -1,72 -2,03% 84,57 Nike 41,59 0,12 0,29% 41,47 Pfizer 107,33 -0,12 -0,11% 107,45 Procter & Gamble 148,17 0,68 0,46% 147,49 The Travelers 245,99 4,61 1,91% 241,38 United Health 133,48 -0,27 -0,20% 133,75 United Technologies 163,47 -0,62 -0,38% 164,09 Visa 59,01 0,92 1,58% 58,09 Verizon 52,26 -0,01 -0,02% 52,27 Wal-Mart 101,52 0,66 0,65% 100,86 Walt Disney 133,91 -1,13 -0,84% 135,04 Weitere Notierungen: Alphabet 1144,23 -24,55 -2,10% 1168,78 Altria 52,33 -0,02 -0,04% 52,35 AT&T 32,19 0,39 1,23% 31,80 Citigroup 64,96 -0,11 -0,17% 65,07 Oracle 53,66 -0,84 -1,54% 54,50 Pepsico 129,99 -0,52 -0,40% 130,51 ~

