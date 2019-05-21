New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Dienstag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 167,30 1,05 0,63% 166,25 American Express 120,55 0,71 0,59% 119,84 Apple 186,60 3,51 1,92% 183,09 Boeing 358,75 5,96 1,69% 352,79 Caterpillar 124,95 2,52 2,06% 122,43 Chevron 121,34 0,50 0,41% 120,84 Cisco 56,52 0,51 0,91% 56,01 Coca Cola 48,60 -0,25 -0,51% 48,85 Dow Inc. 50,63 0,55 1,10% 50,08 Exxon 76,25 0,35 0,46% 75,90 General Electric 199,11 1,87 0,95% 197,24 Goldman Sachs 191,45 0,50 0,26% 190,95 Home Depot 44,46 0,90 2,07% 43,56 Intel 136,45 1,33 0,98% 135,12 IBM 138,12 -0,30 -0,22% 138,42 Johnson & Johnson 111,73 0,38 0,34% 111,35 JPMorgan 199,84 0,85 0,43% 198,99 McDonalds 79,50 0,62 0,79% 78,88 Merck 126,90 0,68 0,54% 126,22 Microsoft 83,64 0,79 0,95% 82,85 Nike 41,67 0,08 0,19% 41,59 Pfizer 106,37 -0,96 -0,89% 107,33 Procter & Gamble 147,47 -0,70 -0,47% 148,17 The Travelers 249,94 3,95 1,61% 245,99 United Health 136,03 2,55 1,91% 133,48 United Technologies 163,86 0,39 0,24% 163,47 Visa 59,50 0,49 0,83% 59,01 Verizon 52,76 0,50 0,96% 52,26 Wal-Mart 101,12 -0,40 -0,39% 101,52 Walt Disney 134,09 0,18 0,13% 133,91 Weitere Notierungen: Alphabet 1154,44 9,78 0,85% 1144,66 Altria 51,87 -0,46 -0,88% 52,33 AT&T 32,41 0,22 0,68% 32,19 Citigroup 66,08 1,12 1,72% 64,96 Oracle 54,17 0,51 0,95% 53,66 Pepsico 129,05 -0,94 -0,72% 129,99 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA608 2019-05-21/22:21