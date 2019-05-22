New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 169,74 2,44 1,46% 167,30 American Express 120,01 -0,54 -0,45% 120,55 Apple 182,79 -3,81 -2,04% 186,60 Boeing 352,78 -5,97 -1,66% 358,75 Caterpillar 123,56 -1,39 -1,11% 124,95 Chevron 120,57 -0,77 -0,63% 121,34 Cisco 55,69 -0,83 -1,47% 56,52 Coca Cola 49,65 1,05 2,16% 48,60 Dow Inc. 50,21 -0,42 -0,83% 50,63 Exxon 75,56 -0,69 -0,90% 76,25 General Electric 195,52 -3,59 -1,80% 199,11 Goldman Sachs 188,91 -2,54 -1,33% 191,45 Home Depot 44,00 -0,46 -1,03% 44,46 Intel 136,35 -0,10 -0,07% 136,45 IBM 138,76 0,64 0,46% 138,12 Johnson & Johnson 110,82 -0,91 -0,81% 111,73 JPMorgan 199,96 0,12 0,06% 199,84 McDonalds 80,98 1,48 1,86% 79,50 Merck 127,66 0,76 0,60% 126,90 Microsoft 83,20 -0,44 -0,53% 83,64 Nike 41,99 0,32 0,77% 41,67 Pfizer 106,72 0,35 0,33% 106,37 Procter & Gamble 147,96 0,49 0,33% 147,47 The Travelers 249,34 -0,60 -0,24% 249,94 United Health 135,41 -0,62 -0,46% 136,03 United Technologies 164,24 0,38 0,23% 163,86 Visa 59,25 -0,25 -0,42% 59,50 Verizon 52,94 0,18 0,34% 52,76 Wal-Mart 102,23 1,11 1,10% 101,12 Walt Disney 133,85 -0,24 -0,18% 134,09 ~ Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1155,75 1,31 0,11% 1154,44 Altria 52,83 0,96 1,85% 51,87 AT&T 32,28 -0,13 -0,40% 32,41 Citigroup 64,66 -1,42 -2,15% 66,08 Oracle 54,20 0,03 0,06% 54,17 Pepsico 130,07 1,02 0,79% 129,05 ~

