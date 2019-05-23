New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Donnerstag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow-Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 165,87 -3,87 -2,28% 169,74 American Express 118,43 -1,58 -1,32% 120,01 Apple 179,66 -3,12 -1,71% 182,78 Boeing 350,55 -2,23 -0,63% 352,78 Caterpillar 122,26 -1,30 -1,05% 123,56 Chevron 117,87 -2,70 -2,24% 120,57 Cisco 54,19 -1,50 -2,69% 55,69 Coca Cola 49,85 0,20 0,40% 49,65 Dow Inc. 48,71 -1,50 -2,99% 50,21 Exxon 73,79 -1,77 -2,34% 75,56 General Electric 191,97 -3,55 -1,82% 195,52 Goldman Sachs 192,00 3,09 1,64% 188,91 Home Depot 44,53 0,53 1,20% 44,00 Intel 132,39 -3,96 -2,90% 136,35 IBM 139,79 1,03 0,74% 138,76 Johnson & Johnson 108,64 -2,18 -1,97% 110,82 JPMorgan 198,97 -0,99 -0,50% 199,96 McDonalds 81,02 0,04 0,05% 80,98 Merck 126,18 -1,49 -1,17% 127,67 Microsoft 82,64 -0,56 -0,67% 83,20 Nike 41,92 -0,07 -0,17% 41,99 Pfizer 106,76 0,04 0,04% 106,72 Procter & Gamble 146,94 -1,02 -0,69% 147,96 The Travelers 246,50 -2,84 -1,14% 249,34 United Health 130,45 -4,96 -3,66% 135,41 United Technologies 161,51 -2,73 -1,66% 164,24 Visa 58,87 -0,38 -0,64% 59,25 Verizon 51,61 -1,33 -2,51% 52,94 Wal-Mart 101,86 -0,37 -0,36% 102,23 Walt Disney 132,73 -1,12 -0,84% 133,85 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1145,34 -10,51 -0,91% 1155,85 Altria 52,81 -0,02 -0,04% 52,83 AT&T 32,14 -0,14 -0,43% 32,28 Citigroup 63,90 -0,76 -1,18% 64,66 Oracle 53,08 -1,12 -2,07% 54,20 Pepsico 129,97 -0,10 -0,08% 130,07 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA593 2019-05-23/22:28