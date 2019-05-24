New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Freitag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 166,09 0,22 0,13% 165,87 American Express 119,51 1,08 0,91% 118,43 Apple 178,97 -0,69 -0,38% 179,66 Boeing 354,90 4,35 1,24% 350,55 Caterpillar 122,90 0,64 0,52% 122,26 Chevron 118,71 0,84 0,71% 117,87 Cisco 54,37 0,18 0,33% 54,19 Coca Cola 49,61 -0,24 -0,48% 49,85 Dow Inc. 49,20 0,49 1,01% 48,71 Exxon 74,10 0,31 0,42% 73,79 General Electric 193,00 1,03 0,54% 191,97 Goldman Sachs 193,59 1,59 0,83% 192,00 Home Depot 44,57 0,04 0,09% 44,53 Intel 132,28 -0,11 -0,08% 132,39 IBM 138,85 -0,94 -0,67% 139,79 Johnson & Johnson 109,71 1,07 0,98% 108,64 JPMorgan 197,77 -1,20 -0,60% 198,97 McDonalds 81,17 0,15 0,19% 81,02 Merck 126,24 0,06 0,05% 126,18 Microsoft 82,16 -0,48 -0,58% 82,64 Nike 41,95 0,03 0,07% 41,92 Pfizer 106,69 -0,07 -0,07% 106,76 Procter & Gamble 147,94 1,00 0,68% 146,94 The Travelers 247,63 1,13 0,46% 246,50 United Health 131,40 0,95 0,73% 130,45 United Technologies 162,64 1,13 0,70% 161,51 Visa 59,32 0,45 0,76% 58,87 Verizon 51,77 0,16 0,31% 51,61 Wal-Mart 102,67 0,81 0,80% 101,86 Walt Disney 132,79 0,06 0,05% 132,73 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1.138,61 -6,73 -0,59% 1.145,34 Altria 52,40 -0,41 -0,78% 52,81 AT&T 32,27 0,13 0,40% 32,14 Citigroup 64,39 0,49 0,77% 63,90 Oracle 52,77 -0,31 -0,58% 53,08 Pepsico 129,50 -0,47 -0,36% 129,97 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA602 2019-05-24/22:29