Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - Schweiz/Lugano in Europa League

Bern (APA) - Schweiz - 36. und letzte Runde:
FC Lugano (ohne Janko/verletzt) - Grasshoppers Zürich (Lindner im Tor, Djuricin spielte durch, Tor zum 2:3/70.) 3:3, Young Boys Bern (Schick spielte durch) - FC Luzern 4:0, FC Zürich (Hadzikic nicht im Kader) - FC St. Gallen (Stojanovic im Tor) 1:1, FC Sion - FC Thun 0:1, FC Basel - Neuchatel Xamax 4:1
~
Tabellen-Endstand: 1. Young Boys Bern 36 29 4 3 99:36 91 * 2. FC Basel 36 20 11 5 71:46 71 * 3. FC Lugano 36 10 16 10 50:49 46 4. FC Thun 36 12 10 14 57:58 46 *** 5. FC Luzern 36 14 4 18 56:61 46 *** 6. FC St. Gallen 36 13 7 16 49:58 46 7. FC Zürich 36 11 11 14 43:52 44 8. FC Sion 36 12 7 17 50:55 43 9. Neuchatel Xamax 36 9 10 17 44:65 37 10. Grasshoppers Zürich 36 5 10 21 32:71 25 +
* = Champions-League-Qualifikation ** = Europa League *** = Europa-League-Qualifikation + = Absteiger ~