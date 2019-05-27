EU-Resultate 202 Österreich-Gesamt INKL. BRIEFWAHL 00000

~ --------------------------------------------------------------------- KORREKTUR-HINWEIS APA502 vom 26.05.2019 ist entsprechend dem vom Innenministerium veröffentlichten Endgebnis inklusive Briefwahl zu korrigieren. --------------------------------------------------------------------- ~ Wien (APA) - Gesamtergebnis der EU-Wahl vom 26. Mai inklusive Briefwahl.
~
EU-Wahl 2019 EU-Wahl 2014
Stimmen +/- St. M Stimmen M
% +/- % +/- %
-------------------------------------------------------- WBE 6.416.169 +5.567 6.410.602 -------------------------------------------------------- ABG 3.834.656 +925.159 2.909.497 BET 59,77% +14,38% 45,39% -------------------------------------------------------- GÜL 3.779.757 +956.196 2.823.561
98,57% +1,52% 97,05%
======================================================== ÖVP 1.305.954 +544.058 7 761.896 5
34,55% +7,57% +2 26,98% -------------------------------------------------------- SPÖ 903.151 +222.971 5 680.180 5
23,89% -0,20% +0 24,09% -------------------------------------------------------- FPÖ 650.114 +93.279 3 556.835 4
17,20% -2,52% -1 19,72% -------------------------------------------------------- GRÜNE 532.194 +122.105 2 410.089 3
14,08% -0,44% -1 14,52% -------------------------------------------------------- NEOS 319.024 +89.243 1 229.781 1
8,44% +0,30% +0 8,14% -------------------------------------------------------- KPÖ 30.086 -30.365 0 60.451 0
0,80% -1,34% +0 2,14% -------------------------------------------------------- EUROPA 39.234 0 n.k.
1,04% -------------------------------------------------------- BZÖ n.k. 13.208 0
0,47% -------------------------------------------------------- REKOS n.k. 33.224 0
1,18% -------------------------------------------------------- EUSTOP n.k. 77.897 0
2,76% -------------------------------------------------------- ~