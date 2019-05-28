New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Dienstag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 163,35 -2,74 -1,65% 166,09 American Express 118,17 -1,34 -1,12% 119,51 Apple 178,13 -0,84 -0,47% 178,97 Boeing 354,88 -0,02 -0,01% 354,90 Caterpillar 121,59 -1,31 -1,07% 122,90 Chevron 118,31 -0,40 -0,34% 118,71 Cisco 53,93 -0,44 -0,81% 54,37 Coca Cola 49,10 -0,51 -1,03% 49,61 Dow Inc. 48,56 -0,64 -1,30% 49,20 Exxon 72,61 -1,49 -2,01% 74,10 General Electric 189,44 -3,56 -1,84% 193,00 Goldman Sachs 191,55 -2,04 -1,05% 193,59 Home Depot 43,57 -1,00 -2,24% 44,57 Intel 130,46 -1,82 -1,38% 132,28 IBM 137,07 -1,78 -1,28% 138,85 Johnson & Johnson 108,52 -1,19 -1,08% 109,71 JPMorgan 196,67 -1,10 -0,56% 197,77 McDonalds 80,26 -0,91 -1,12% 81,17 Merck 126,07 -0,17 -0,13% 126,24 Microsoft 81,20 -0,96 -1,17% 82,16 Nike 41,90 -0,05 -0,12% 41,95 Pfizer 104,46 -2,23 -2,09% 106,69 Procter & Gamble 146,28 -1,66 -1,12% 147,94 The Travelers 242,06 -5,57 -2,25% 247,63 United Health 129,92 -1,48 -1,13% 131,40 United Technologies 163,71 1,07 0,66% 162,64 Visa 58,73 -0,59 -0,99% 59,32 Verizon 51,69 -0,08 -0,15% 51,77 Wal-Mart 102,42 -0,25 -0,24% 102,67 Walt Disney 132,62 -0,17 -0,13% 132,79 Weitere Notierungen: Alphabet 1139,56 0,95 0,08% 1138,61 Altria 49,87 -2,53 -4,83% 52,40 AT&T 31,93 -0,34 -1,05% 32,27 Citigroup 63,79 -0,60 -0,93% 64,39 Oracle 51,75 -1,02 -1,93% 52,77 Pepsico 127,63 -1,87 -1,44% 129,50 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA587 2019-05-28/22:28