US-Präsident Biden erkennt Massaker an Armeniern als Völkermord an

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 06, 2021 US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on a vaccination update from the State Dining Room at The White House. - President Joe Biden on April 22, 2021 ramped up US ambitions on slashing greenhouse gas emissions, putting the United States back at the forefront with a summit he hopes brings the world closer to limiting climate change. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI