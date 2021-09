Seilbahnunglück in Italien: Abgestürzte Gondel wird entfernt

A view shows the cabin's wreckage covered with a tarpaulin on May 26, 2021 on the slopes of the Mottarone peak above Stresa, Piedmont, three days after a cable car crash that killed 14. - Investigators probed the causes of a terrifying cable car crash in the Italian mountains that left 14 people dead, including five Israelis, and a young child fighting for life. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

