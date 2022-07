Mehr als der Sidekick von Jan Böhmermann: William Cohn gestorben

US actor and singer David Hasselhoff (R, "The Hoff") poses with William Cohn, Hasselhoff's German audiobook voice, during an event to promote their new audiobook titled "Up against the Wall" on September 17, 2019 at the East Side Gallery, a remnant of the Berlin Wall, in Berlin. - As the producer Audible says, "This spy thriller blends the history from his anthemic real-life 1989 performance before thousands at the Wall with the fictional story of a CIA Agent, who uses his resemblance to The Hoff to carry out a dangerous mission behind enemy lines". (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

© TOBIAS SCHWARZ