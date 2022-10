Polizei fasste mutmaßlichen Serienmörder in Kalifornien

A Sacramento County Sheriff's Department officer looks on near the crime scene outside a church where a man shot dead four people, including three of his children, before turning the gun on himself, February 28, 2022 in Sacramento, California. - A father shot dead three of his own children on February 28 before turning the gun on himself in a US church, police said. A fifth person also died in the shooting in Sacramento, California, though it was not clear if that person was related to what police said was a domestic incident. (Photo by Andri Tambunan / AFP)

© ANDRI TAMBUNAN