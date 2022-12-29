Entgeltliche Einschaltung
Von ÖVP bis NEOS

Reaktionen auf Umfrage: Mattle will aufholen, SPÖ-Ansage an Blau

TT-Umfrage: FPÖ ortet schlechte Bewertung der Regierung, Haselwanter-Schneider sieht Kurs bestätigt.

