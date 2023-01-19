- Überblick
Neuwahl im Februar
Willam will Dornauer als Bürgermeister von Sellrain nachfolgen
Von Michael Domanig
Mit Harald Willam steht nun auch der zweite Kandidat für die Bürgermeister-Neuwahl in Sellrain fest. Er trifft am 26. Februar auf Benedikt Singer.