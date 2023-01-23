Viele Baustellen im neuen Jahr

50 Baustellen für 50 Millionen Euro: Innsbruck wird angebaggert

Von Marco Witting

Hält die Kostengrenze für den Bozner Platz? Wie schaut das Pflaster der Altstadt aus? Selbst bei den Baustellen gibt es in Innsbruck Baustellen.

