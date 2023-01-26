- Überblick
📌 Bilanz zum Vorjahr
Innsbruck: So wenig Flüge wie in den 1980er-Jahren
Flughafen mit Aufschwung und Mini-Gewinn, aber fernab früherer Rekorde. Winter startete gut. Frankfurt-Strecke wird aufgestockt, neuer Korsika-Flug.