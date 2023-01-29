- Überblick
Haare ab, Kontakt weg
Bösartiger Scherz mit Haarspenden: Warnung vor Internet-Fallen
Von Michaela Spirk-Paulmichl
Watchlist Internet warnt vor Angeboten, die für Haarspenden viel Geld in Aussicht stellen. Denn sind die Haare erst einmal ab, wird der Kontakt abgebrochen.