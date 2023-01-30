- Überblick
Zwei Millionen Euro für 300 m²
Grundstücksdeal mit Stadtrat sorgt für Diskussionen in Kitzbühel
Von Harald Angerer
Zwei Millionen Euro für 300 m² Freiland – dieser Grundstücksverkauf eines Kitzbüheler Stadtrates wird in der Stadt kritisch gesehen.