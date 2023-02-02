- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Regionalbad in Wörgl?
Schwimm-Leistungszentrum: Ein Pool an möglichen Standorten
Von Jasmine Hrdina
Schwimm-Leistungszentrum für Tirol rückt näher. Wörgl schmiedet Pläne für Regionalbad. Langkampfen ist weiter im Spiel.