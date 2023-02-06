Stromrechnung steigt

Tiwag zieht bei Strompreis nach, ab Juni wird’s auch für Stammkunden teurer

Von Max Strozzi

Wegen der Preis-Arithmetik ist Strom für Tiwag-Stammkunden noch relativ günstig. Ab Juni steigt die Stromrechnung trotz Preisbremse um rund 38 %.

