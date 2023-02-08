Wirbel um Bahn-Pläne

Drittes und viertes Gleis: Bayern protestiert, Kufstein bangt um Tunnel

Von Wolfgang Otter

Bürgerinitiative „Brennerdialog“ setzt weitere Protestaktionen gegen drittes und viertes Gleis. Bei Scheitern der Bahnpläne hängt Kufstein in der Luft.

