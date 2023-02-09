Entscheidung in diesem Jahr

Dorint-Gruppe schielt auf zweites Hotel in Tirol

Von Max Strozzi

Die Entscheidung für zweiten Tiroler Hotel-Standort soll laut Dorint-Chef Iserlohe heuer fallen. Der 40-Mio.-Ausbau bei Kitzbüheler Grand Tirolia läuft.

