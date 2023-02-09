- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Entscheidung in diesem Jahr
Dorint-Gruppe schielt auf zweites Hotel in Tirol
Von Max Strozzi
Die Entscheidung für zweiten Tiroler Hotel-Standort soll laut Dorint-Chef Iserlohe heuer fallen. Der 40-Mio.-Ausbau bei Kitzbüheler Grand Tirolia läuft.