Vollversammlung des TVB Osttirol
Neue Hängebrücke in Prägraten als Aushängeschild des Iseltrails
Von Catharina Oblasser
Der TVB Osttirol wertet den Iseltrail mit einer Brücke auf. Natur statt Massentourismus bleibt das Motto.
