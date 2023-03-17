- Überblick
FPÖ berät noch
Einstimmig: ÖVP segnet Pakt mit FPÖ in Niederösterreich ab
Die FPÖ will Mikl-Leitner (l.) nicht aktiv zur Landeshauptfrau wählen, durch ungültige Stimmen ermöglicht man dennoch eine Mehrheit für die Amtsinhaberin.
© APA/Hochmuth
