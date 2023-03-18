- Überblick
Hexenkessel am Dorfplatz
Tux sang, tanzte und schunkelte mit DJ Ötzi
DJ Ötzi versteht es, sein Publikum mitzureißen. Das gelang dem Sänger diese Woche auch wieder beim Konzert am Tuxer Dorfplatz.
© Vanray
