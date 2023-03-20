- Überblick
Duell um Präsidentenamt
Djukanovic und Milatovic gehen in Montenegro in eine Stichwahl
Amtsinhaber Milo Djukanovic (l.) trifft in der Stichwahl auf Jakov Milatovic (r.).
© APA/AFP/SAVO PRELEVIC
