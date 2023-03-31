- Überblick
🗓️ Erstmals nicht in Salzburg
Premiere bei Red Bull X-Alps: Rennen für Gleitschirmflieger kommt nach Kitzbühel
Quer über und durch die Alpen geht’s beim Red Bull X-Alps für die 34 Teilnehmer. Gestartet wird erstmals in Kitzbühel.
© www.redbullmediahouse.com
© 2023 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten