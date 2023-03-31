 🗓️ Erstmals nicht in Salzburg

Premiere bei Red Bull X-Alps: Rennen für Gleitschirmflieger kommt nach Kitzbühel

Quer über und durch die Alpen geht’s beim Red Bull X-Alps für die 34 Teilnehmer. Gestartet wird erstmals in Kitzbühel.
