Zielsetzungen für 2030

Beschluss einstimmig: Naturpark Ötztal verordnete sich Strategie

Stolz auf das 508-km²-Schutzgebiet: Naturpark-GF Thomas Schmarda, LR Rene Zumtobel und Naturpark-Obmann BM Ernst Schöpf (v. l.).
© Land Tirol