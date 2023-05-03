- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Weichen sind gestellt
Mit der E-Card ins Ärztehaus: Primärversorgung startet in Tirol
In die gähnende Leere starrt man bis dato, wenn man in Tirol eine Primärversorgungseinheit sucht.
© imago
© 2023 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten