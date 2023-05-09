- Überblick
Bedarf geändert
Die Mensa in Imst schließt nach 23 Jahren ihre Küche
Noch vor drei Jahren feierte „Die Mensa“ in Imst-Brennbichl ihr 20-Jahr-Jubiläum. Nach der Pandemie und aufgrund starker Nachfrage am Primärarbeitsmarkt fehlt nun das zugewiesene Personal.
