Bedarf geändert

Die Mensa in Imst schließt nach 23 Jahren ihre Küche

Noch vor drei Jahren feierte „Die Mensa“ in Imst-Brennbichl ihr 20-Jahr-Jubiläum. Nach der Pandemie und aufgrund starker Nachfrage am Primärarbeitsmarkt fehlt nun das zugewiesene Personal.
© Parth